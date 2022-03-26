Says CBN gov has not violated any law, can’t resign

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A support group of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has flayed the statement by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP condemning posters of the former ahead of the All Progressives Congress, APC national convention.

The group under the aegis of Emefiele Support Group asked PDP to stop attacking its principal, especially when he has not publicly shown interest in the presidential election they were attacking him for.

The Emefiele Support Group, in a statement, Friday night, signed by

Benigna Ejimba, Director of Communications, ESG, said the PDP made its statement in bad faith.

The organisation’s statement read in full:”A press statement from the PDP has come to our notice demanding the resignation and investigation of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele.

“The long write up by the PDP National Publicity Secretary makes these outrageous demands basing it on the provisions of section 9 of the CBN Act, which provides that the governor and the deputy governor shall devote the whole of service while holding office, shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation, whether remunerated or not…

“In response, we would like to ask the PDP how a poster of the CBN Governor and the President amounts to a breach of the aforementioned section of the law.

“Even when the CBN Governor is yet to answer the call and declare for 2023 Presidency. It is quite interesting that a mere poster is generating so much noise from the opposition. This indeed confirms to us that we are on the right part.

“As members of the Emefiele Support Group, we made our choice to ask for his Presidency because, in him, we see a man who has shown passion and commitment to our country’s development. He is a man whose dedication has led him to work both in the PDP administration and retained in the APC administration. It is now funny that the PDP is questioning his loyalty to his service of our country.

“This confirms to us that the posters have put the great opposition party in the panic of defeat because they truly know that his emergence will kill their ambition to cease back power in 2023. Being the first party to discover our fearless and dedicated Central Bank Governor, knows that true Nigerians will go the polls to vote for the one man that has the ability to place our nation amongst wealthy and developed countries in the world.

“Therefore, we will continue our call for a dedicated and committed professional, a loyal person who has been part of great achievements in our country, a tested technocrat, a patriot, and detribalized Nigerian, whose candidacy will ensure unity, peace, and stability in our nation once more.

We will not be derailed by the noise but will continue until Godwin Emefiele answers the clarion call to lead our great nation.”