By Dirisu Yakubu & Fortune Eromosele

Frontline civil rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called on the Department of State Services, DSS, to halt the invasion of herdsmen into the North Central zone as well as bandits and unknown gunmen’s activities.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, national coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, placed emphasis on the incessant attacks by unknown gunmen in Benue, Kebbi and Imo states, urging security agencies to beef up security in the disturbed areas of the states.

He chided the DSS for what he called its abysmal failures to pre-emptively prevent the horrendous attacks and killings of farmers and villagers by suspected armed Fulani terrorists.

He further faulted the DSS for allegedly going against the right of citizens to protest in a democratic system, saying “Nigerians have the right to protest. The work of the DSS and other security operatives is not to stop citizens from protesting but to protect the citizens and keep off hoodlums who may want to disrupt the peaceful protest. Protest still remains a fundamental part of democracy.”

He added that “Chapter 4 of the Nigerian Constitution and a plethora of international human rights treaties, conventions and statutes have clearly allowed the citizens of Nigeria to assemble freely and peacefully to agitate for good governance.

“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Conventions on Human and Civil Rights which are domesticated as local laws in Nigeria as the legal permission for any sort of peaceful protests in Nigeria.

“Let the DSS and other security agencies move swiftly and end the growing insecurity that is sweeping across the country rather than raise false alarms against perceived enemies of the federal government,” he added.”