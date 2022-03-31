By Gabriel Olawale

Music, like any other art form, is arguably competitive in nature, both the art and its creators. The music industry, anywhere, is one of the toughest and hardest industries to break into. Every day, millions of artists create art and vie for the public’s attention and acceptance.

Many artists feel forced to perform or display their work in certain ways in order to be recognized, acknowledged, or appreciated. Most artists, however, lose themselves and their creative juices in the process. But one artist who will not trade her uniqueness for nothing is Adline Owens.

Since she discovered music at the age of 6 and started out professionally in 2012, Oloton Adline, popularly known as Adline Owens, has not only weathered storms but has also developed and exploited her craft, produced an incredibly rich discography, and established herself as a highly talented and varied musician and performer. How did she manage to accomplish so much in almost a decade?

While many artists are easily miffed and dissuaded by opinions and trends, Adline Owens chooses to be true to herself and surrender herself to good music just the way it comes from within her soul.

“I have been doing music for quite some time now, and I’m privileged and blessed to have met a lot of people with good feedback and bad criticism. And with all the experience I have gathered over the years, I can tell you for sure that what stands me out from the pack is me being me, not jumping on trends, and not being restricted to a box or pressured to be a certain way. “

“Just letting the music take its course in the studio and going with the way I feel makes music magical,” she added.

Adline Owens is not just a household name in Nigeria, where her roots are from. The United Kingdom based Nigerian songwriter and recording act has dominated and made a mark in the UK and European music scenes, released beautiful records and thrilled audiences across the globe.

Professionally, she began singing in 2012 as a backup singer for a well-known Austrian rock/pop band known as BassRunner Music. Her debut EP, Blind Love, was released the

same year and since then has amassed a discography filled with hits such as Feel The Rush, Watch Me Become A Star, Can’t Stop My Love, Pickup, Love Me Jeje, Whine and others.

Adline Owens elegantly blends and switches between R & B, reggae, afro soul, and afro-pop genres, exposing more of the fluidity and dynamism of her boundless creativity and artistry.

Her next release, “SO GOOD,” is set for release. She describes SO GOOD as a feel good song about appreciating the people in our lives, beautifully made to suit all moods and seasons. The soft, smooth jam was produced by King OTP.

The charming and multi talented Nigerian virtuoso of Benin descent draws musical inspirations from music legends such as James Morrison,Michael Jackson, Fela, Bob Marley, Lauryn Hill, Whitney Houston and a host of others.

In a world where originality is overrated, Adline Owens has chosen to remain true to herself and her craft, creating musical legacies and conquering the world with her craftsmanship.