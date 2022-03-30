Oladele Nihi

Following the breakout of security disorders across Nigeria, and particularly the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna rail track which has been confirmed to have claimed some lives, others injured and currently undergoing medical attention, Dr Oladele Nihi has Sympathized with the families of the deceased on their irreplaceable loses and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Dr Nihi, therefore, calls on all the perpetrators of these hideous criminal acts across the country; as they are mostly youths, to desist from degrading the country’s stability through the breakdown of laws and order, especially disruption of peace and freedom of movement, which has a direct connotation with the economic stability of the country.

He noted that for a nation to achieve a robust and stable economy, peace must strive for the people of that nation to flourish.

The Pan-African Youth Vice President also used the opportunity to call on the attention of the African Union under the able leadership of His Excellency, President Macky Sall, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) under the leadership of His Excellency, President Jean Claude Kassi Brou, to see the security challenge in Nigeria as a collective blow on the continent’s peace and order, and charged both institutions to drastically put into consideration, Nigeria being the most populous nation in Africa with a population exceeding over 200 million.

“Whatever happens in Nigeria must directly or indirectly affect other African countries as time progresses,” he said.

Tackling insecurity, he commended Nigeria’s serving Chief and the administration of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, and also advised that they should be open to welcome aid and support from well-meaning allies to quickly arrest and put to rest all or almost all security unrest currently being faced by many parts of Nigeria, particularly the Northern part.

Dr. Oladele John NIHI emphasised that in order to achieve peaceful coexistence in Africa, African leaders must come together to curb the security challenges across Africa.

He prayed for Nigeria to heal from these insecure bruises and reposition herself once again as the giant of Africa and pride of every Black race.