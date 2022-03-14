By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Managing Partner Clanfield Communication Ltd., Iheoma Shedrack, has said investment is a key tool for overcoming insecurity in the country.

Abdullahi stated this at a two-day workshop organised by Clanfield Communications Ltd. and NBAIS in Abuja with the theme: “Corporate Communication and Strategic Information Management for Officers of the NBAIS.”

He said, “We can change our lot as a country if we believe in this country. I never knew much about all this until I travelled to India and someone said Africa is the next big place, in terms of safety of investment and human life.

“This country belongs to us. The event playing out in Russia and Ukraine is pointing in that direction that Africa is the next safest place in terms of investment.

“I challenge you to believe in this country, with time you will see the white man coming here looking for a space among us to invest and live in. Forget about the politics induced crisis we have, it will fizzle out.

“The greatest antidote to terrorism is investment. When there are much investments on ground, terrorism, banditry, will fizzle out because the security of the country will become everybody’s responsibility including the foreign investor. All these are stage managed, believe in this country, believe in Africa we are making headway, we have people.”

In the same vein, the Registrar, National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, NBAIS, Professor Muhammad Abdullahi, said the workshop paves the path for stakeholders to train participants on technology as well as strategic communications for peaceful living.

He said, “This workshop is very important to all of us because information, technology and ICT are vital. Most of them are new and we need to educate them in this particular area and that’s why we planned for this two-day workshop and we are going to plan for similar workshop.

“Strategic communications remain a major tool in fighting the ills in society like insecurity. It is very strategic that is why we organised this workshop.”