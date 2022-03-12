Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has challenged the national, zonal and state youth leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and all youth stakeholders in the party to begin the process of mobilising their peers across the nation to select leaders that will meet the aspirations of young people.

While delivering his remarks at the Wadata Plaza, PDP Headquarters in Abuja, venue of a Youth Leaders Summit organised by the PDP National Youth Leader, Prince Mohammed Kadede Sulaiman, Saraki reiterated the need for more young people to have seats at the table in the next government.

“We have never had a National Youth Leader who symbolises such youthfulness in our party — or any other party in the country. We have never had a time in our history when it is clear that it is our party, the PDP, that is truly the party of the young people.

“This is why I ask you all to be excited about the journey ahead. This is because, by God’s grace, PDP will be at the helm of the nation’s affairs in 2023. However, it is clear that we cannot win without the strength, network, and influence of the young people in this room.

“I have had the opportunity to meet with members of the National Working Committee — and we are all on the same page that a PDP federal government must be a government that works functionally. Therefore, the only way we can be functional is to ensure that young people and women are fully integrated at the onset in all our strategies.

“We have shown that we are not just a party that talks. We are a party that does the work. I strongly believe that any government that comes in has to be a government that has the energy to do the work, and it is only young people that have the energy that we need,” the former President of the Senate said.

Saraki reminded the youth leaders that as it stands, there are currently over 18 million Nigerian young people who are not yet registered to vote.

“We need you all to go out there and give these young people a reason to register to vote. You need to start mobilising at the ward, state, and zonal levels.

“And of course, it goes without saying, at this time, young people should not only come out to vote, they should also come out and vie for elective positions. With the new Electoral Act, it is clear that we will have freer and fairer elections — and only young people can and will win,” Saraki said.

The former Kwara State Governor, who was also the Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee (NRSC), also spoke about how the NRSC had recommended waivers in the payment of nomination fees for aspirants under 35-years old that were seeking elective office.