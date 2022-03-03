By Nkiruka Nnorom



It was a bizarre sight last week in front of the premises of Century Group, owners of Century Energy in Lekki when the staff of one of its vendors, Took Trading Company, picketed their premises over alleged indebtedness running into millions of Naira.



Took Trading Company is an offshore support services company that supplies diesel, dry foods, fresh water, and waste disposal to offshore vessels and installations.



Meanwhile, the placard-carrying staff of Took Trading alleged that Century Energy owed their company more than N20 million following which, their own salaries had not been paid. Some of the placards read: ‘Century Energy Stop the Corporate Bullying’, ‘We have waited for long; Stop Corporate Bullying’, among others.



Speaking to our correspondent, one of the staff who gave his name as Chikezie said: “I have not been paid since November because we made supplies to the company but they have not paid us…”



Meanwhile, speaking to the press, the Chief Executive Officer of Took Trading, Mr. Toju Okoro, said he was aware and heard of the protest, admitting that he has not been able to pay his staff because money for supplies made to Century Energy has not been paid.



Okoro noted that his company supplied 115,000 litres of AGO to Century Energy to the tune of N36.26 million since November, regretting that after initial payment of N15.74 million, nothing has been heard of the balance, even as so many correspondences had been sent to Century Energy for the balance all to no avail, noting that the hardship the oil services company had put his firm into warranted the protest from his staff.



Okoro said he had been told authoritatively that Folawiyo Aje Services Limited, a subsidiary of Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum, a company that was the main recipient of the services rendered, has actually paid Century Energy upon which they (Took Trading) should be paid but all efforts to get the payment has proved abortive. Efforts to speak to Folawiyo Aje Services Limited failed.



But speaking to our correspondent, Mr Ayebatari Wilson, the head of procurement for Century Energy, under whose office the deal was carried out, admitted that his company is actually indebted to Took Trading but blamed the delay on slow response from their own client who should have paid them by now for them to also pay Took Trading.



“Century has not said it is not going to pay; Century is also acting on behalf of its client who is also owing us. We do the contracting on behalf of the vendor. When the client does not pay, it becomes an issue between us and the vendor.



“We are a big company, so we cannot go to our client office with placards as they have done now because we are looking at a relationship. I understand Toju because he is not a big business like Century, so any little money tied up is like tying up his capital, so I understand this.



“There is an arrangement to settle the debt but I don’t want to discuss it right now. When we meet him, we will tell him the arrangement on ground to settle this.

“The problem is that they have told Mr.Toju that they have paid us. Took Trading is the vendor recommended by the client (Folawiyo) to us. They have not paid us complete money and we have been going back and forth with them. Unfortunately, it is not only Took Trading, there are other vendors like that and they are agitating.

Century should have carried placards to clients to pay us our money but we cannot do that. They are smaller and we can understand why they have to do that.

“I have told Toju on a friendly note to be calm because we are seriously working on how we can force the clients to settle us but then I understand his position,” he said.