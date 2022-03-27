By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

SOME citizens of the South- South geo-political zone of the country have expressed their support for the presidential ambition of former Vice President, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, saying, he has what it takes to keep Nigeria united and restore the economy.

They spoke weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital during the ‘Atiku Abubakar Townhall meeting, South South Edition’, organised by Atiku Kawai Media Group.

The keynote speaker and, International President of 1001+voices initiative for Peoples Empowerment, a Non governmental Organisation, Obong Ide Owodiong, attributed the downturn in the economy witnessed in the past seven years in the country to poor leadership.

Owodiong, stressed that Nigeria needs a President like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who has the capacity to fix the various challenges facing the country and

who is ready to restructure Nigeria and promote equity and justice among the various ethnic groups and social classes.

He stressed: “Nigerians have passed through a real tumultuous moment and need former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to stabilize it. He has what it takes to provide the right leadership for the country.

” Atiku Abubakar has promised to lead in the front and to confront boldly some of the ‘No-go’ areas of Nigeria’s political history such as restructuring, the federal principles on which our lopsided federal structure is anchored, and which is a major source of disunity and lack of prosperity in the country.

“We cannot make progress if we do not come together to forge a common identity as One Nigeria, one people with one destiny.

“It is therefore imperative that we open our eyes and identify leaders who are experienced, competent, and who can chart the course of a new Nigeria by reaching out to all segments of our country, and to achieve an inclusive and collaborative approach to the myriad of problems facing us as a country and a people”

Earlier in his welcome remarks, facilitator of

Atiku Kawai media group, Mr AbdulRasheed Shehu described Atiku Abubakar as a patriotic and detribalized leader, and urged Nigerians to support him.

He noted that the group was going round the geopolitics zones of the country to solicit the people’s support, stressing, “Today, our Nation is in need of a Leader, who is a symbol of national unity and a rallying point of all Nigerians, a man who is seen by all to be detribalized.

“Nigeria needs a leader with proven capacity to address the current challenges facing the nation, fix the economy, create employment opportunities for our young people, Eradicate Poverty, improve the educational sector at all levels and most importantly, Unite Nigerians”

The various discussants at the event including Prince Olatuni Olusoji, and Vicky Heldan in their separate contributions hailed Atiku’s achievements both in the public and private sectors, and expressed strong believe that he would be able to tackle the prevailing and worrisome challenges in the country if elected as next president in 2023.