By Gabriel Olawale

A sports betting firm, Sportsbet.io has signed Nigerian afropop star Tekno as its latest global ambassador.

Speaking on this development, The Musician, Tekno Miles lauded the company for not afraid to challenge the status quo.

He noted that they are at the forefront of the crypto revolution, adding that he is excited to be by their side as a global ambassador.

“They are at the forefront of the crypto revolution, and I’m really excited to be by their side as a global ambassador.” Tekno stated.

Speaking also, The Director of Sportsbook at Yolo Group, Joe McCallum described Tekno as being a key part of the company’s readiness to build an all-start team.

The Director added that they have been huge fans of the artiste and can’t wait to get to work with him delivering the best promos and VIP experiences to their players across the region.

“We’ve been huge fans of his for many years, and we can’t wait to get to work with him delivering the best promos and VIP experiences to our players across the region.”McCullum said.