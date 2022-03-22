.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Sporting activities have been identified as vital ingredients capable of building children’s self-confidence in life.

Executive Chairman of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, Oloyede Bello who made this assertion at the 5th biennial Inter-House Sports Competition of Ifoshi Primary School, Ejigbo organised by a nongovernmental organization, Olise Omolu Foundation, reiterates that, sport and education are means of promoting mutual relationship among students.

Bello, who is also known as Obe received glowing tributes for his passionate support for the development of sports in the area while stating that, sports are a veritable pillar as far as children and youth’s development is concerned.’

According to him, child and youth empowerment through sports, particularly in care settings, is relatively scarce. The purpose of this is to initiate a dialogue about child and youth empowerment through sports, among people who work with children and youth in general and among child and youth care practitioners.

“Sports provides opportunities for youth to build relationships with their peers, and among

Sports are also a great source of connecting with peers and with new people. Sports are also helpful for youth in gaining success in the labour market.

Sports can help decrease isolation among youth and break gender stereotypes. There are many academic benefits of participation in sports.

“One of the benefits is that participation in sports influences cognitive functioning in children and youth

In his reaction, Founder, Olise Omolu Foundation, Sunday Omolu said, since two years ago when his Foundation immortalized Dr. Stella Adadevoh, by donating a trophy to Ifoshi Primary School, Bello gave generous financial support to make the outing a great success.

“He also shelved his pressing engagements to grace the occasion that year. This year’s Inter-House sports of Ifoshi Primary School; Ejigbo was equally a huge success through our partnership with Oloyede Bello and his amazing cabinet”.

Omolu stated further that the outstanding quality of Obe is that he does not know tribe or creed. Adding that, he is detribalized.

‘To Hon Oloyede, there’s no stranger. He believes in one humanity. He is an ardent believer in the development of youths. “Nigerians are yearning for great leaders like him”.

In her welcome address, Head Teacher, Ifoshi Primary School, Ejigbo, Felicia Opawole commended her team for planning the event.

“It is already an established fact that the contribution of sporting activities cannot be overemphasized”, she said.