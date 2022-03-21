Pix Coach Ndidi Edeoghon

By Jacob Ajom

All roads lead to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on April 24, 2022 as the Ambassadors Initiative of Youth Development and Conflict Resolution marks the 2022 International Day of Sports for Development & Peace with some sporting events. The initiative which is focused on child development has been embraced by the Lagos State government, through the State Sports Commission.

Twelve private and 12 public schools will be in attendance for the ground-breaking event.

Speaking on the event, Coach Ndidi Edeoghon, Executive Trustee, Ambassadors Initiative of Youth Development & Conflict Resolution said “on that day, we will be launching the Sports Global Ambassadors Programme. This is an initiative that encourages a holistic approach to the total development of the child.”

The initiative has caught the fancy of the Lagos State Sports Commission which views the programme in line with its policy on school sports development.

Speaking at a joint meeting between officials of the Lagos State Sports Commission and representatives of the Ambassadors Initiative of Youth Development & Conflict Resolution at Rowe Park Yaba last week, Chairman of the Commission Sola Aiyepeku said the state government was encouraged that there were private organisations that were thinking along the line of child development through the instrumentality of sports and education.

“A child needs to be given freedom to choose to be what he wants to be. As a parent, don’t shut them down. Some could be brilliant academically, while some others may take to sports and others may want to achieve their dreams through or other crafts. No child is totally empty,” he said.

Emphasising on child development through sports, the Sports Commission boss said, parents must continue to educate their children on the value of sports. “A child can go as far as he wants through sports. The child can benefit through scholarship and learn leadership skills through sports,” Aiyepeku remarked.

He further informed that the state has planned to restructure schools sports in line with the famous American NCA system, which will be launched next month.

Edeoghon disclosed that the programme to be launched in schools will focus on morality, problem resolution, leadership training, sports and academics. “If you are a good sportsman or woman, you will be a good leader,” she said.

She thanked the Lagos state government for not only embracing the programme but for also providing the stadium facility, technical personnel, ambulances and the medics.

“We can’t thank them enough, for what they are doing for us,” she said, appreciatively.