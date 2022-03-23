Some of the pupils of Fastrack School at the 7th inter-house sports festival tagged:” Sports for life,” recently.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Group Director, Fastrack school, Mrs. Adesuwa Obaseki has stated that sports break barriers, and expose the inherent talents in children and students.

Speaking at the school’s 7th inter-house sports festival tagged, ” Sports for life, ” Mrs. Obaseki explained that : “Sports remains a unifying factor that brings the old and the young together. And in the life of the pupils, and students, it brings out their innate potentials that do not only keep them fit, but have the quality to raise them to global recognition.

“Again, this year’s theme :” Sports for life,” was chosen to make one feel happy despite the prevailing challenges the nation is facing. ” Fastrack Director noted.

Speaking on the importance of sports, a parent, Engr. Shuaib Sanusi, said that :” The various sports activities carried out here today by pupils and students of Fastrack school are designed to develop the children physically , mentally and emotionally. It is a sports programme that is geared toward history as the children showcase their talents which if well developed can bring pride to their families and the country as a whole. ” Engr. Sanusi reiterated.

Another parent, Mrs. Vivian kayode Yusuf stated that having three children pass through the school, with one currently in the university and the rest currently at Fastrack was a testament of the quality of education provided by the school.

Speaking on the sports festival, Mrs. Kayode- Yusuf explained that :” Today is inter house sports day. And I personally believe that the total well being of a child is not just the educational aspect, but also the sports aspect, which is also good for their development. What is happening here now may seem little. However, you discover that in future, some of these children would go on to see sports as a career, based on the foundation they have gotten. ” She said.

While parents engaged in march-pass, pupils and students various sporting activities such as: relay races, egg & spoon, tug of war, march-pass, sack race among others.