Team Lagos thrashed Team Ekiti with 258 runs in the ongoing South West Cricket Tournament also known as Professor Jide Bademosi Cup at the Obafemi Awolowo stadium Cricket Pitch, Ibadan.

History making Team Lagos won the toss and selected to bat first and scored 284 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

Rilwane AbdulKareem scored 86 runs off 45 balls ,Alabi Eriola scored 61runs off 33 balls while Ayinde Olademeji scored 25 runs off 18 balls for Team Lagos.

Okolie Chidera, Tobi Esan, Samuel Omotara and Fakayode Blessing all for Ekiti took 1 wicket each in the first innings.

On resumption for the second innings, Team Ekiti had 26 runs all out in 17.5 overs which was not enough to cancel Team Lagos’ 284 runs.

Rilwane AbdulKareem and Ayinde Olademeji both took 5 and 3 wickets while Raheem Ramon had 2 wickets to draw the draw the curtains on the game.

After the resounding victory, Team Lagos prolific batman, Rilwane AbdulKareem said scoring 86 runs in a T20 match was a result of hard work despite failing to attain a century in the match.

According to AbdulKareem, “When I entered the pitch I did not do anything extra, all I did was to push the balls and get singles and when the bad balls came I went for them till I had 86 runs. My target was to achieve a century.

“I was very sad when I was bowled out although fatigue set in but instead of holding to myself, I was anxious to play a short but it”s always like that if one is getting to 50 runs or a century”

Ahead of the final match on Saturday, the former Yellow-Green Junior player said, their victory against Ekiti State was more like a test-run to prepare them against Team Oyo.

The Ibeju Lekki Cricket Club enigmatic player affirmed his readiness against Team Oyo pointing out that their record breaking victory over Ekiti was the highest in the history of T20 in Nigeria. He said that would not get into their heads when they file out against the host.

“The strategy we used in beating Ekiti State will come to play against Oyo. The landslide victory against Ekiti was like a test-run and we will not allow it to get into our heads because we are battle ready for the final encounter on Saturday”. Said AbdulKareem