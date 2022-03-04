By Jacob Ajom

Ayodele Daniel of Team Oyo was at his imperial best when he emerged the hero after leading Team Oyo to beat Team Ondo by a whopping 9 wickets in 19 overs in the opening day of Professor Jide Bademosi Cricket tournament.

Team Oyo won the toss and selected to field and Team batted 51 all out in 19 overs in first innings.

Fatai Abdul Somod of Team Ondo scored 19 runs off 30 balls, Joshua Toluyi and Rasheed AbdulRamon both scored 9 runs off 19 balls, 9 runs off 18 balls.

Ayodele Daniel had 3 wickets in 4 overs , Adebayo Samson Took 2 wickets in 5 overs while Omolewa David also had 2 in 3 for Team Oyo.

In the second innings, Team Oyo scored 53 runs in 4 overs to end Ondo’s vision in the opening match of the tournament.

Joseph Daniel scored 24 runs off 14 balls while Kingsley Uduak ended the game with 19 runs off 8 balls.

Ayodele Daniels the man of the match said the vuctory against Ondo in the opening match was as a result of hard work and dedication.

Daniels further hinted that the award will increase his confidence as the tournament continues.

“I was cool when we started the opening match against Ondo and being the man of match has increased my confidence.

“My target is to win the Most Valuable Cricketer of the Tournament as well as get the chance to represent the country” Said Daniels.

In the second match of the tournament, Team Lagos defeated Team Osun by 9 wickets.

Team Lagos scored 110 runs to thwart Team Osun’s 106 runs.

Team Oyo thrashed Team Ogun by 79 runs in its second match of the day.

Vanguard News Nigeria