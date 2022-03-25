she resigned from appointment weeks ago, Says Media Office

The south-south unity list has endorsed the former Commissioner for Health in Cross River State, Dr . Betta Edu for the position of All Progressives Congress (APC), women leader ahead of the convention slated for Saturday in Abuja.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday and signed by Hon. Esther Bepeh, stated that the issue of disqualification does not arise in any case because, Dr. Edu, as a democrat resigned her appointment before aspiring for the position of the National Women Leader.

She urged journalists to always confirm and verify objectively their facts before going to the press.

She added that Edu praised the watchdog role of the media as the fourth estate of the realm and described them as reliable and dependable partners in the democratic process.

The controversial Section 84 (12) of the recently amended Electoral Act 2021 stated that “no political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

This is also as the South-south leaders endorsed her and others for various positions ahead of the convention slated for Saturday in Abuja.

In a unity list signed by Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Minister of Transportation, Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Godswill Akpabio among others, endorsed Dr. Betta Edu for the National Women Leader position, Dr. Christopher Akpan and Dr. Ita Udosen as Deputy National Welfare Secretary and Zonal Secretary.

Others endorsed are; Miss Caroline Owugha, Hon Blessing Agbomere, Hon Victor Giadom, Barrister Felix Morka, and others.