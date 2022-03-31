By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has emerged as the foremost government agency in promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment.



A statement from SON said that the achievement was brought to the fore in the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) 2020/2021 Business Made Easy Report and the 2021 Executive Order 1 compliance report published recently.



Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and Secretary, PEBEC, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said that the published report is in line with the Council’s commitment to continuously measure compliance to the Executive Order (EO1) on the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment and to periodically capture the footprint of the federal government’s reform agenda.

Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, stated that the agency is committed to the promotion of domestic and foreign investments, creation of employment opportunities and continuous stimulation of the national economy through the diligent implementation of standardization and quality assurance programmes in line with the federal government’s Ease of Doing Business policy.



He emphasized that SON has intensified efforts to remove product quality limitations and technical barriers to trade (TBTs) while improving the competitiveness and market acceptability of Made in Nigeria products locally and internationally.

Vanguard News Nigeria