Residents of Somide Odujinrin Avenue under the Omole Phase II Community Development Association have lauded the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s effort at ensuring the security of lives and properties in the area with the approval of a security gate at the main entrance of the community. The gate which will be mounted at the Berger Axis of the community will serve residents of the CDA and adjourning communities.

For many years, residents of Somide Odujinrin Avenue have lived in fears and they have been at the mercy of hoodlums, robbers, and vandals who regularly attack them with little or no resistant. To curtail this menace, the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Transportation and the Lagos State Physical Permit Authority approved a security gate that will be jointly managed by members of the benefiting communities.

In a chat with the media, residents of the area noted that the approval of the gate by Governor Sanwo-Olu has further demonstrated that he is a caring Governor who would always ensure that residents of the state are happy, living in a peaceful and secured environment.

One of the residents on Somide Odujinrin Avenue, Chief Olawale Osun enthused that with the approval for the gate, the resident can now sleep better because there would be a better and a more coordinated inventory of peoples’ movement in and out of the community.

“Our appeal to the Lagos State Government over the past five years has finally been heard. Although we are members of the Omole Phase II Community Development Association, our area which is outside the current gate left us exposed. Our lives have been in danger over the years due to the activities of hoodlums around the area. Many times, robbers have snatched money from people that are using the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) of backs in the avenue. We have had several cases of burglary and attempted rape. Therefore, we sincerely the Lagos State government for the gate approval because once the gate is installed, the crime rate will reduce” Oshun said.

Another resident who is a retired teacher in her seventies Mrs. Ololade Adefulu, expressed her happiness at the development while sharing her experience. “Last year, the iron bar used on the culvert at the entrance of my gate was carted away by some robbers and I needed about N500,000.00 to replace them due to the length and quality of the iron needed for that purpose. Again, about the same time my car was vandalized along with those of others on the avenue and we had to cough out some unexpected amount for the repairs. I am glad with this approval from the Governor and we believe that the gate will significantly increase monitoring in this area and reduce the nefarious activities taking place here” Adefulu said.

In his reaction, Chairman of the Omole Phase II CDA, Mr. Moshood Shehu said that residents in the affected area have suffered for too long and now is the time for relief.

“This is a piece of cheery news from the Lagos State Government for us at the CDA and also the residents of the Somide Odujinrin Avenue. For five years, we have been making efforts to get this approval because our people have been exposed to external disturbances and hoodlums with unhampered access for far too long.

“Not too long ago, the cars of an elderly woman who lost her husband and those who paid her condolence visit were vandalized while their valuables were stolen. With the installation of this gate, the Association can manage and monitor the crime rate in that area. We want to sincerely appreciate the Lagos State Government for thoroughly investigating the need to install the gate and for granting us the approval having satisfied all necessary requirements” Shehu said.

As the residents eagerly wait for the project to fully commence, they are appeal to all the stakeholders involved to fully cooperate with the Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration in securing the lives and properties of Lagos residents.