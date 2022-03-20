It is a good news for residents of FCT and its environs as one of the leading fashion companies in South East, Sometalk Designers finally establishes corporate office in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This was announced by the MD/CEO of the organization, Nwachukwu-Ezeh Chukwuebuka in Abuja Saturday.

He said the fashion brand which has been established since 2017 is the brain behind major epic fashion display of top celebrities in the country.

The Abuja office space located in highbrow area of the city is expected to be unveiled in coming weeks.

The graduate of Economics, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka expressed the commitment of the brand to give residents of Abuja value for their money with an intriguing look.

Mr. Chukwuebuka further said the ongoing discounted prices which will last till Easter is to attract new clients to the Sometalk Designers brand.

Located at Shop 06, Ngozi Okpagu Plaza Opposite St Theresa Catholic Church 33, Onitsha Anambra State, the head office of the company has also produced young people who are making waves in the industry since its inception.

The MD/CEO Sometalk Designers therefore urged patronage from Abuja fashionistas, assuring them a new world of experience.