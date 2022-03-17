.

Says Soludo, APGA wave to hit other states in S’East

By Steve Oko

Leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA in Abia State, and member representing Aba South State constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita has described the inauguration of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the new Governor of Anambra State as “the beginning of a new dawn both in Anambra and the entire Igbo land”.

The lawmaker who stated this in a goodwill message said “Soludo’s antecedents, exposure and vision are enough testimonials that Anambra is already on the pathway to greatness.”

He said that Soludo’s economic blueprint would not only put Anambra on the global map of industrialisation but would also help to fast-track the economic transformation of other states in the South East.

Hon. Ichita predicted that with the laudable achievements of the APGA-led Government of Anambra State, the party would sweep the entire South-East zone in the 2023 elections.

His words: “A new chapter has begun not only in Anambra but in the entire Ala Igbo.

The APGA wave is coming to Abia and other states in the South East.”

He congratulated Soludo and urged him to remain focused on his vision and not disappoint the people of Anambra that voted him into power amid insecurity during the election.

“In the face of all the life-threatening challenges and many legal hurdles that were on your way, the Lord led you and the people of Anambra to victory.

“It is my firm belief that your values, exposure, experience and education will reflect on the quality of leadership we shall experience in Anambra.

