.

. Ex-CBN gov, round peg in a round hole – Orji

By Steve Oko

As reactions still trail the inauguration of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the sixth Governor of Anambra State, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, said the development had signalled “the beginning of the era of men of quality in governance”.

The former Leader ECOWAS Parliament who spoke with Vanguard in Umuahia described the emergence of Soludo as “a good omen for Nigeria politics”.

“This is the dawn of a new era where we will begin to recognize men of quality, capacity and integrity”, Senator Ohuabunwa who represented Abia North in the eighth senates said.

Senator Ohuabunwa who is a member of the National Executive Council, NEC of the PDP, also commended the immediate-past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, for ” not anointing a stooge who will be answering him, sir, to the detriment of the state”.

The former Leader House of Representatives said that the emergence of Soludo also meant that South East is endowed with an array of technocrats capable of fixing Nigeria if given the opportunity”.

He wished him well and urged him to focus on his blueprint and not let the people down, saying that the expectations on him from across party divides are too high.

Similarly, former Commissioner for Commerce, Abia State, Mr Sampson Orji (Scorge), described Soludo as “a round peg in a round hole”.

He said the emergence of an erudite Economist and a seasoned technocrat in the mould of Soludo as the Governor of Anambra State would have tremendous positive impacts on the economy of the state.

His words: ” This is one of the greatest things that have happened to Nigeria, a rare occasion where the country has produced a round pen in a round hole.

” Soludo is a rounded Administrator, and accomplished Economist who will bring it to bear his wealth of knowledge on the already stable Anambra economy.”

He urged those in or aspiring to be in leadership positions especially in other states in Igbo land, to borrow a leaf from Anambra.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain said that South-East needed competent administrators with pedigree vision and acumen like Soludo the rejig its economy.

Orji recalled that Soludo’s superlative performance as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, ” is an assurance that Anambra will witness geometric transformation under his watch”.

” I’m quite convinced that Soludo will bring his sterling leadership qualities which he showcased as CBN Governor to bear in Anambra. I admire him so much and strongly believe that Anambra is on the pathway to greatness.”