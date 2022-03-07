By Musa Na Annabi

The bureau chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto State, Habibu Harisu, Monday returned as Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of the state’s council of the NUJ after heated contest.

Harisu who was contesting for second term would run the affairs of the Chapel for another three year term after scoring 15 votes, defeating Abdallah El-Kurebe of ASHNEWS who scored 11 votes .

The position of Financial Secretary went to Onuminya Innocent of Thisday Newspaper while that of Auditor goes to Faruk Muhammad Yabo of Radio France International (RFI) respectively .

The position of Vice Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary were all return unopposed, already occupied by Ismail Umar, of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Ankeli Emmanuel, of National Accord, Olakunle Maruf, of Tribune and Adamu Suleiman of the Nation newspapers respectively .

Inaugurating the new executives, Mr Dalhatu Abdullahi Sokoto state, chairman NUJ Sokoto state council, urged the elected officials to justify the essence of their election.

Abdullahi also advised them to always abide by the union’s constitution and not to be involved in partisan politics as well as ensuring that their members are not used as tools ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In his remarks, chairman of the Electoral Committee, Abubakar Imam, said the NUJ Constitution was strictly complied in the conduct of the elections.

Imam advised the newly-inaugurated executives to ensure peaceful coexistence in the running of day-to-day activities of the chapel chapel.

In his acceptance speech, Harisu pledged to carry all members along and ensure responsible journalism under his leadership .

He thanked members for given him another mandate to serve the chapel, adding that doing so would give him a chance to address the challenges of members.