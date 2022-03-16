By Prince Osuagwu

Electronics, mobile devices and accessories retail company, Slot Systems Limited, has struck partnership deals from device makers, Samsung and Access Bank, to market Samsung’s newly introduced Galaxy S22 series in a more affordable way for device lovers in the country.

The deal, an asset financing digital loan is primarily beneficial to salary earners who are Access Bank customers. They get a device finance loan, with a 50 per cent discount on interest rate, meant to purchase any of the high-end Samsung Galaxy S22 series from the 75 Slot retail outlets across the country, through an app, QuickBucks.

However, Access Bank says such customers must meet the bank’s lending risk acceptance criteria.

Through the scheme, qualified Access Bank customers who are salary earners will be able to own one of the Galaxy S22 Series without making any initial deposit. To qualify for the device loan, customers must earn a minimum salary of N40, 000.

The Galaxy S22 series comes in three models, Galaxy S22 hands-on, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy Ultra. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with advanced features including an S Pen, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are user-friendly devices, with familiar designs.

The price of the devices ranges from N650, 000 to N895, 000 Slot, however, added additional benefit to the effect that customers can also swap their old phones with any of the models of the Galaxy S22 series.

Explaining why they conceived the partnership, the partners unanimously said it was to allow people have the beautiful things in life without straining their pockets.

CEO Slot System, Mr Nnamdi Ezeigbo said: “We believe in collaboration for value. Our vision is to become the most customer-centric outfit in Africa. We believe that value creation is the most important DNA any business organization should have and that is why we are always ready to go with companies who share the same vision with us. To be able to succeed in business in Africa, one has to understand the people, their economy and their purchasing power. So, having chosen Samsung and Access bank is about the best deal for the people”

Also, Executive Director, Personal Banking, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwo said: “In Access bank we believe the fact one does not have money, should not stop him from accessing the goods and services he needs. The partnership reinforces the value we placed on humanity which has earned us the enviable customer base we enjoy today”

Samsung’s Joy Tim-Ayoola said: “This is the coming together of three world class institutions driven by the passion to serve the people. That’s why we tagged it unstoppable together”.