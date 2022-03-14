Oluwaseun Olaegbe CEO Skilzar Digital is one of the leading forces in the Nigerian digital media industry. The enterprising youngster has averred that satisfying the web marketing needs of businesses made him start Skilzar.

Innovative, diligent and gifted. These are the words that best describes me. I am Oluwaseun Olaegbe I have a university degree in computer science.I am a software engineer, founder and CEO of Skilzar Digital.

Skilzar Digital is a web marketing agency conceived with the mindset of satisfying the web marketing needs of brands and businesses whilst ensuring they have the best experience working with a web marketing company”.

Shedding light on the services his company renders, he stated:” At Skilzar Digital we provide businesses with a variety of digital solutions to promote products or services online and help clients hit their online marketing goals whilst growing their business. We typically work with each company to understand their business goals, all while providing recommendations and services tailored to each unique needs. Some of the services we typically offer are website design and development, apps development, search engine marketing (pay-per-click, retargeting), search engine optimization, social media marketing, content creation, online lead generation, online brand development and management, email marketing to name a few”.

Unlike the traditional marketing and media platforms like TV, radio stations and billboards,

We have a team of experts that specialize in modern digital marketing techniques.

We provide services geared towards the use of technology so you can directly connect and interact with your target audience globally.

At Skilzar Digital I and my team work with clients throughout the entire process. We are considered more of a partner instead of a contractor.

Business organizations deserve essential attention from their creative marketing company. I discovered that the topmost complaint of web marketing companies is their lack of communication, and attention to detail. That is precisely why i decided that we would form Skilzar Digital Agency around the principles of outstanding customer service and a very thought-out product”.

On his biggest achievements as a communications expert, he noted that the company has helped a lot of companies go digital.

“Skilzar Digital has helped quite a number businesses go digital by positioning them online for success some of these brands includes Crowncrete Finishing Ltd, Eldorado Realtors, Impact Pearl Realtors Limited, Mariebabs, Crepaway Nigeria Limited. Dbillions PV City Nigeria Limited, to name a few. we recently just launched an Android Mobile Game on Google play store titled ‘ Archer Of The Dead’ which is one of many other apps projects we are currently working on”.

Olaegbe said Its been quite challenging running a business as a start up in Nigeria.

“It has been challenging running a business as a startup considering the epileptic electricity supply we have to constantly battle with in the country we have to rely on generator and inverter to stay online 24 hours of the day which takes up a huge portion of expenses in terms of fueling, servicing and maintaining the generators and inverters”.