By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Revd. Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday, called on the Federal Government to put an end to wanton killings in the country, saying the recent bloodshed, mayhem, and violence in parts of the country should not be repeated.

According to him, the plea became necessary because it was reported that the people of the Kagoro community in Southern part of Kaduna suffered brutal attacks on March 20, 2022, by unknown gunmen, which left no fewer than 34 people dead, with over 200 houses and 32 shops razed.

The Archbishop, who bared his mind while speaking at Our Lady Help of Christians Internally Displaced Person’s (IDPs) outstation in Dagba Abuja, adduced reasons why the authorities should take decisive action against the activities of terrorists in the country.

Kaigama said, “We continue to affirm that the path of war is the path of irrationality which leaves the ugly scars on the face of humanity. Wars never end conflicts; instead, they destroy the very lives, dignity and freedom of human beings they claim to defend.

“As we continue to pray for forgiveness, reconciliation, healing and peace in all troubled regions of the world, we identify with the people of the Kagoro community in Kaduna State who suffered yet another brutal attack on March 20, 2022, by yet to be identified gunmen, leaving not less than 34 people dead, with over 200 houses and 32 shops razed down.

“Enough of this violence and bloodshed. How much more can this and similar atrocities in parts of Nigeria take place before decisive actions are taken by the authorities concerned?

“Having prayed fervently for Ukraine, let us pray for Southern Kaduna and those areas in Nigeria, where killings, kidnappings, banditry seem to have become normal phenomena.

“We implore the help of our God to bring these killings and destructions to a rapid and definitive end, so that we can truly rejoice not only today, but always.”