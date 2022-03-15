.

…we want security operatives to intervene

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Report reaching Vanguard has it that there was confusion on Monday, in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, following the activities of unknown gunmen in the area.

It was reported that they (hoodlums) besieged the affected Community as a village head (names withheld) was allegedly killed by a stray bullet from the criminals.

The victim was allegedly cut down by the stray bullet at Igoji market, Ngbabor Community of Ikwo LGA of the State.

Following the development, members of the community, commuters, businessmen and women, including teachers and students of different schools were seen scampering for safety.

The impact of the activities of the unknown gunmen was felt at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, AE-FUNAI, Ebonyi State as Staff and Students of the institution were reportedly seen trooping out of the University for fear of being attacked.

A member of the community who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the University Community, which is known for beehives of activities, was scanty of Staff as some shops did not open for business on Tuesday.

“Students and Staff of AE-FUNAI scampered for safety, yesterday following the activities of unknown gunmen in the area.

“Some days ago, a security guard was killed and burnt in the community. We are scared to go to work. We want to call on security agents to intervene in this matter to avoid further breakdown of law and order.”

It was gathered that the hoodlums had warned members of the community, Staff of AE-FUNAI and other establishments in the area to stay at home on Mondays or face dire consequences.

Contacted, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah said: “Let me contact the Police Divisional Officer, DPO of Ikwo LGA and get back to you”