Express concern over possible hijack of electoral process

Urge INEC to commence early preparation

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Civil Society Organisations, Monday, expressed confidence over the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, described it as another step forward for Nigeria’s democracy.

This was contained in a statement signed by Executive Director, Adopt a Goal Initiative (AGI), Ariyo-Dare Atoye; Chief Executive Officer, Youths and Students Advocates for Development Initiative, YSAD, Obinna Nwagbara; and Chief Executive Officer, EaglePost, Dodoh Okafor.

The statement reads in part, “Adopt a Goal Initiative (ADI) Youths and Students Advocates for Development Initiative, (YSAD) and EaglePost wish to congratulate Nigerians in general and President Muhammadu Buhari in particular for the successful signing of the 2022 electoral bill into law.

“We also commend members of the National Assembly, various civil society groups, media organisations and other critical stakeholders for the various roles they played in the drafting, and fine tuning of the bill which was signed after series of set backs and high-wire politicking.

“The tenacity of purpose, commitment and energy deployed by several NGOs and political activists to ensure the passage and signing of the Electoral Bill offer renewed hope in the future of democracy and the ideals of effective electoral process in our country.”

However, the CSOs in the statement expressed concern over issues they considered as threats that might negatively impact the electoral process.

“While the electoral bill has now been signed into law by the president, we must also warn against complacency or any sense of hubris on the part of those who should play watchdogs and guardians in our democratic society.

“We must never underestimate the desperation of political actors, their tendency to sabotage every noble initiative to sanitise the democratic process is already well know and no one should bear any illusions that they will give up without a tough fight, this time in the field of political battles, at campaign grounds, polling units and whatever channel they perceive can offer them a platform to stifle the electoral choices of Nigerians expressed through the ballot boxes.

“We predict that several political actors would intensify the tragic process of vote buying, intimidation and harassment and the use of direct and subtle shades of ethnic and religious blackmail. None of these would be healthy for our democracy and we must be concerned”, it pointed.

The statement also cautioned that “As a wise man however suggested several decades ago, the price of liberty is eternal vigilance. We must therefore be very watchful, staying alert to scuttle any plans to sabotage the present gains made with the passage and signing of the 2022 Electoral Bill which in its ideal form promises to improve our democratic process and give greater voice in the running of the affairs of the country to the people.

“Nigerians must now take advantage of this development to quickly getting themselves ready to play greater role in rebuilding the country through active participation in the next general elections.

“We must get our PVCs ready, pay attention to the candidates for the various elective positions and ask questions when the occasion so demands. The temptation to shy away or act timidly would only give ignoble political leaders the leverage to ride roughshod on our collective destiny and must be resisted firmly.”

Meanwhile, the CSOs also expressed hope with the new Electoral Bill, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will commence early preparation ahead of the 2023 general election.

“We hope to see better preparation from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and others connected to the electoral process, especially the political parties and political pressure groups.

“It must now become clear that only by fielding competent individuals would any group stand a chance of victory in our elections going forward. We hope to see mediocrity in the political process reduced to the barest minimum.

“It is our hope and expectations that the signing of the 2022 electoral bill into law would provide the catalysts we need to improve the outcome of elections in the country”, it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria