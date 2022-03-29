Whether you’re a blockchain enthusiast or an NFT novice, you probably know how valuable an NFT can be. Some of the most popular are selling for millions of dollars, and even smaller ones can fetch a considerable price. Did you know it’s possible to get NFTs, even if you can’t afford their high prices? Sibel is sharing the NFT wealth through Twitter.

Sibel is the co-founder of Fluffy Polar Bears, a successful NFT project. Each of the 9,441 NFTs features a hand-drawn picture of a polar bear with different expressions and accessories.

They’re 100% on-chain generated, and they’re currently selling for an average of around 0.085 ETH or $300 each. Sibel understands that even these low prices aren’t always accessible to some people interested in participating on the blockchain. “I love NFTs, but I know they can be prohibitively expensive,” said Sibel.

“I wanted to find a way to help people grow their NFT investments.” This desire led Sibel to start giving away NFTs on her Twitter account. In March 2022, she did a stealth giveaway of two NFTs. Over 1,000 accounts entered the giveaway and retweeted it. “This response was huge,” said Sibel. “It gave me confidence that my idea to give NFTs to more people was a success.”

Sibel started a new Twitter account for her NFT giveaways at the handle @ethsibel. It currently has just under 10,000 followers, even though it was made just this month. She’s already retweeted giveaways from her primary account for 0.5 ETH and $250, but she hasn’t stopped there.

She’s given away spots on the waitlist to buy NFTs from collections like MegaPark, Ragnarök, and Dapper Ducks. “These are some of my favorite up-and-coming NFT projects,” said Sibel. “I want to give my fans a chance to win them, but I also want to bring attention to the exciting things their creators are doing.” In the future, Sibel plans to list tons of NFT and ETH giveaways for her fans.

NFTs can be incredibly expensive. If you’re looking to get in on the action, you can follow Sibel’s giveaway account. What’s better than entering the NFT world for free?