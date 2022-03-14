

At the beginning of March, Showmax announced that they would be putting out profiles of Nollywood women daily to celebrate women’s history month.

The streaming platform is taking the celebrations a notch higher with a collection of Nollywood films with female leads.

As Showmax spotlights 30 Nollywood women in front and behind the camera, it is also celebrating every Nigerian woman in film with this collection. The #WomenofShowmax Collection is a mix of six series and thirteen movies centred around women.

The series includes The Rishantes, Tough Love, E.V.E, Venge, Unmarried and Enakhe. The Rishantes follows Halita Rishante (Chisom Agoawuike) and Matilda Rishante (Ummi Baba Ahmed) as they face and triumph over several challenges only a young female CEO and the first-ever female Nigerian Senate President can relate to.

On the other hand, Tough Love has a predominantly female cast with actresses like Sola Sobowale, Jemima Osunde, Sophie Alakija, Sharon Ooja, and Ayo Adesanya. E.V.E, Enakhe and Venge have female leads represented by Ebenezer Eno, Ivie Okujaye Egboh and Uzoamaka Aniunoh. The last of the series, Unmarried, follows three single women – a divorcee, a single mum, and a sugar baby and their lives in Lagos, Nigeria. Venita Akpofure, Folu Storms, and Enado Odigie play the roles of the three women.

The 13 films include About What’s In 4 Me, The Other Woman, Lemonade, Double Strings, 14 Days, A Thousand Ways To Break A Cheating Man, A Trip To The East, Elevator Baby, At Any Cost, Greyish, Desire, If Only, and Faultlines.

The films feature foremost Nollywood actresses like Ruth Kadiri, Shaznay Okawa, Linda Osifo, Annie Idibia, Uche Jombo, Bimbo Ademoye, Mercy Johnson, Toyin Abraham, Uru Eke, Eberechukwu Nwizu (aka Bayray McNwizu), Lily Afegbai, Mary Lazarus, Kiki Omeli, and more.

Speaking about why Showmax needs to spotlight female-lead Nollywood films, Head of Content: Showmax Africa, Candice Fangueiro, said, “As a platform created by Africans for Africans to showcase and tell original stories that resonate, it is important to recognise everyone that contributes to telling these stories, and particularly the women who have played a remarkable part in the growth of what is one of the biggest film industries in the world.”

Throughout March, Showmax will continue to put women front and centre in conversations through the best of African content. You can watch these fantastic collections of female-led series and movies and thousands of other great content on the streaming platform for as little as N1,200.