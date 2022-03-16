By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A shoemaker, Sikiru Owolabi has reportedly killed a 48-year-old son of his landlord, Bolanle Adilewa in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect and the deceased engaged in an argument, which resulted in a bloody fight.

The suspect was alleged to have stabbed the victim during the fight that ensued.

Eyewitness account said that the suspect rented a shop from the deceased father and they had a hot argument which later turned bloody.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 6 for accusing woman of killing husband with overdose sex in Anambra

According to the eyewitness account “As they were fighting, the shoemaker took a broken bottle and stabbed him (Adinlewa). He later gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funm Odunlami said the incident happened during a free for all between the duo.

Odunlami who said that the alleged killer was already in police custody added that the matter had been transferred to the Criminal Investigative Department of the police command for further investigation.

She said that “The suspect is in our custody, he said he acted on self-defence when the deceased took an object to attack him while they were fighting. We have transferred the case to the SCID for further investigation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria