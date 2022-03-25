L-R: President General, League of Imams and Alfas, Yoruba land, Edo and Delta, Fadheelat Sheikh Jamiu Keulere; Grand Chief Imam and President General, League of Imams and Alfas, Epe Division, Fadheelat Sheikh Imam Sadallah Abiola Abdul Rahman Aliru; His Royal Majesty, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, the Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom and Wakeel Muslimun of Yoruba Land, Edo and Delta, Sheikh Dr. Iskeel Lawal Sugar at the turbaning ceremony of the Grand Chief Imam of Epe Division at the First Epe Central Mosque, Okebalogun on Sunday, 20th March 2022.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni



Fadheelat Sheikh Imam Sadallah Abiola Abdul Rahman Aliru

has been turbaned as the Grand Chief Imam Epe Central Mosque, Okebalogun and President-General, League of Imams and Alfas of Epe Division.



The Okebalogun Central Mosque was the first in Epe.

The turbaning ceremony, held last weekend, followed the Lagos State Government confirmation of the appointment of Sheikh Sadallah as the Grand Chief Imam and President, League of Imams and Alfas, Epe Division.



It was contained in a letter signed by the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs and read to the public by the Chairman, Epe Local Government, Princess Surah Animashaun at the Epe Local Government Chambers.



While performing the turbaning ceremony, the President General, League of Imams and Alfas, Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Fadheelat Sheikh Jamiu Keulere noted that Sheikh Sadallah deserved the position for his knowledge and contributions towards the development of Islam in Epe division and environs.



He implored Muslim community in the division to support and cooperate with newly turbaned Shiekh to achieve the religious task he is saddled.



Sheikh Sadallah prayed Allah to bless the position and give him the knowledge and wisdom to unite the ummah.



‘Turbaning ceremony of Imam Sadallah is ordained by Allah, he deserved the honour. I, therefore, seek your unceasing support and prayers for him for a successful tenure,’ he said.



Speaking to journalists at the event, Chief Imam of Oke-Iposu Ratibi Mosque, Alhaji Imam Abdul Hafees Awesu highlighted the five criteria considered by the state government in the selection of the Grand Chief Imam in the state which according to him include: the first central mosque built in the division, the zone where Islam was first introduced, possession of the staff of office by the Imam as well as the knowledge of Islam and the first Imam to embark on Holy pilgrimage to Mecca.



Awesu said that all the criteria were satisfied by the installed Grand Chief Imam, explaining that the turbaning was moved to the First Epe Central Mosque on the advice of the government and security agents to prevent security breakdown.



According to him; “The Ijebu-Epe community continued the annual Kilajolu Masquerade festival on Sunday and as law abiding citizens and to prevent the breakdown of law and order, we heeded the call of the government and the security agents.”



Commenting on the event, the Otun Seriki of Epe Kingdom, High Chief Musliudeen Odedeogboro, congratulated the new Grand Chief Imam, describing the new title as “a honour well-deserved.”



He urged him to work cooperatively with other Chief Imams and Ulamas in the division so that peace, progress and development can be achieved.



Also, Noeeb Imam of First Epe Central Mosque, Sheikh Shefiu Tukuru commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and the entire cabinet for their swift intervention and commitment in maintaining law and order in the State.



He expressed appreciation to all well-wishers who contributed in no small way to enthrone peace and tranquillity in the division and for honouring the ceremony.



While speaking with newsmen, the new Grand Chief Imam expressed his gratitude to God and the Lagos State Government for the honour.

He promised to use his position to unite the Muslim community in the division noting that no community thrives in an atmosphere of disunity and infighting.

“I will use my position to preach peace among the Muslims in the division and environs, I, therefore, seek your unwavering support and cooperation so that together we can achieve success,” he assured.



The event was well attended by prominent personalities, including; the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Imam Sadallah Agboola, Dir’ul Quadriyyah of Africa, Dr. Sheu Abdulkadir Jimoh Garkuwan, His Royal Majesty, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, the Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom, Wakeel Muslimun of Yoruba Land, Edo and Delta, Sheikh Dr. Iskeel Lawal Sugar.



At the event were also Chief Imams from the division including; the Chief Imams of Ibonwon, Ejirin/Ikosi, Lekki, Ayandolu, Poka amongst numerous others.