By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A septuagenarian, Pa Ahemba Ape-Ale and two others have been reportedly murdered by armed Fulani herdsmen in Tuesday night attack on Kpankeeke area of Naka the headquarter of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue state.

The attack which left several others with serious injuries and many still missing and unaccounted for, has thrown Naka town into turmoil as families are scampering with their loved ones to different directions.

Vanguard recalls that Naka town had until now been a safe haven for thousands of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, who fled from their communities in other parts of the LGA that came under attacks of the armed herdsmen in the last few months.

The latest attack is also coming about three weeks after the Traditional ruler of area, the Ter Tyoshin, Chief Daniel Abomste raised the alarm on March 9, 2022 over the mass influx of armed Fulani herdsmen into the LGA and the consequent ceaseless attacks on communities surrounding the Local Government Headquarters.

He had warned of the looming invasion of the town and appealed to security agencies to beef up security in strategic areas of Gwer West LGA to stop the armed herdsmen from gaining entrance into his domain from neighbouring Nasararwa state.

The royal father who confirmed the incident and murder of his subjects in a message to newsmen in Makurdi disclosed that the Local Government Headquarters was invaded by the armed herdsmen Tuesday night between the hours of 8 and 9pm.

He also provided the gory pictures of the victims and listed those killed by the marauders to include, 79 year old Pa Ahemba Ape-Ale whose throat was slit, Tersoo Yasough and Martha Ukange.

“These are my innocent subjects who reside in the Kpankeeke area of Naka town. They were murdered in cold blood during yesterday’s (Tuesday) unprovoked invasion of Naka town by the Fulani terrorists between 8-9pm. Search is still ongoing to identify more persons who are said to be missing,” he said.

Confirming the development in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said the Police recorded two deaths in the attack.

Part of her statement read, “on March 29, 2020, at about 8:05pm armed men invaded Agabge-Naka road, Gwer West LGA and started shooting sporadically. In the process two persons were confirmed dead and corpses deposited at Fr. Mathias Morgue while investigation is ongoing.

“Members of the public are advised to cooperate with detectives deployed to unravelled the case. This barbaric act is condemned and unacceptable. The Command in collaboration with other security agencies have adjusted the security architecture in the area to prevent future recurrence.”