Enugu State Governorship aspirant and former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has pledged to utilise experiences and international partnerships to transform Enugu State and the Southeast into an economic hub for the good of the state and the nation in general.

Speaking during a meeting organised by Ndi Enugu N’ Lagos in Victoria Island area of the State, Ekweremadu said that his administration will run an open door government that will restore people’s faith in the government.

“We will transform our civil service, judiciary, and parliament, making them technology driven. We will improve welfare, efficiency, and respectability of our public service,” he emphasised.

While also noting that his government, if elected, would fight corruption in a creative and effective manner, he swore to enthrone justice, equity and liberty to all citizens and residents of Enugu State.

He added that the state’s revenue collection would be fair, reliable, and devoid of leaks and waste. “Our revenues will be spent in the best interest of the people.

“We will consult periodically with our stakeholders — religious leaders, political leaders, and the business community among others.”

The former deputy Senate president promised further that they would end practices that require citizens to induce anyone before receiving government services, employment, benefits or opportunities.

“We look forward to running a government that sees all citizens as equals before the Law.

We will restore the hope of the people in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man and create an atmosphere of respectability for judicial officers,” says the aspirant.

Part of his manifesto includes repositioning the Enugu State Judiciary in terms of human capital, infrastructure, and welfare. Pensions and other benefits of judicial officers in Enugu State will be prioritised.

Initiating post-service housing for not only Enugu State judicial officers, but also federal judicial officers of Enugu State origin with provision of an estate specifically for them; and this will essentially keep them away from political influence and encourage networking among their colleagues.

“We will emphasise training and retraining to sustain quality performance. We pledge not to interfere with local government funds,” he gave his word.

Also speaking during the event which witness a very large turnout, the leader of Ndi Enugu N’Lagos and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of CDV Group, Dr. Charles Mba, expressed the readiness of Enugu people in Lagos to support the aspiration of Ekweremadu to pilot the affairs of Enugu State rightly.

Ndi Enugu N’Lagos however, consist of business men and women and professionals from Enugu State that reside in Lagos. According to Mba, “most of us are community and opinion leaders in our various communities and we are ready to partner any aspirant that is willing to further bring development and create employment for our teaming youths.”

“Ekweremadu is the first governorship aspirant from Enugu State that found it worthy to come and recognized our importance in the society and for this singular reason, we will support him.

“We appreciate and admire you for your courage at all time to speak the truth without fear or favour coupled with your record in the senate which speak volume. Enugu State needs a courageous, experienced leader with the required contact to pilot the affairs of our dear state,” Mba added.