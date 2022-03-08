.

By Tunde Oso

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and community leader, Chief Atanoma Odhowho, is the executive committee chairman of the Delta Youth of Today, DYT, Delta State.

In this interview, Chief Odhowho, an astute grassroots mobiliser and philanthropist, hailed the historic amendments to the Constitution done by the Constitution Amendment Committee (CAC) of the Senate led by DSP Ovie Omo-Agege. He also disclosed why DYT is promoting the senatorial candidacy of Dr Sylvester Onoyona for the 2023 Delta South Senatorial District poll. Excerpts:

What’s your view on the proposed constitutional amendments and the Electoral Act recently signed by Mr President?

For us at the Delta Youth of Today, we are happy that the Constitution Amendment Committee of the Senate ably led by our own DSP Ovie Omo-Agege, successfully made it happen after years of being in the woods. If given teeth to bite, that segment of the Constitution will birth a new order in our national life as it concerns good governance because the people will have the latitude to choose leaders of their choice.

States will be able to generate power and build railways for their people; local government, houses of assembly will gain financial autonomy. DSP Omo Agege has really done Delta State proud. It’s a way of devolution of powers from the Federal to the state. Peoples’ lives at the grass-root will feel more involved in governance and their economic lives too will witness a boom. Also, the new electoral laws, when it becomes fully operational will birth a new beginning for our nation.

Rate past Senatorial representation in Delta State as a whole and the Delta South Senatorial district in particular?

Below average for Delta South! The Delta South Senatorial district has been perpetually undermined in the scheme of infrastructure development in the past owing to cash and carry politics played by those who masquerade as leaders of our people.

At all levels of representation, our people have been neglected, badly marginalised and long-forgotten because rather than attracting Federal Government projects to the areas our ignoble representatives go for contracts to acquire properties all over the place at the detriment of both human and material developments. With an enormous wealth of natural resources in the Delta South Senatorial district, we have nothing to show for it.

How did your group hit on Onoyona?

Over the years we have known Dr Onoyona as a good material with the capacity to lead his people. He has engaged in community services, humanitarian services, support for the people across the board not only within his Senatorial district but to all who have come across him. We have his record of excellence in his chosen career, business and his interpersonal relationship and we are proud of him. He’s youthful, honest with sincerity of purpose and these features of his make him a soft sell for us. He has no moral baggage whatsoever, he has never held any position in government yet, he has been doing well in empowering and alleviating our people from poverty. Onoyona is our chosen candidate.

Will members of the other ethnic blocs vote for an Isoko candidate?

Why not? We have good relations with everyone in the district and have supported them for a long time and they shall the election of Onoyona as a payback time for the Isoko bloc. The Delta South constituents are not greedy people, they are good neighbours with understanding and strength in our diversities. We are one and we live together. Onoyona is a candidate for all.

What strategy are you adopting for Onoyona’s success in the primaries?

Our association is adopted the Jehovah’s Witness type of house-to-house and door-to-door model of the campaign. We have unleashed our members on the people, for massive mobilisation, enlightenment, campaign and education on why Dr Onoyona should be supported and subsequently mandated at the polls to represent us in the red chamber. We use the media, the people, direct contact with the people…to campaign for Onoyona because we trust him.

We also educate the people on the need to take advantage of the Continuous Voters Registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to encourage them to take this fundamental electoral decision to register and get there and our votes must count. So, all of this is what we are doing to ensure that our candidate wins nomination first and subsequently his election at the poll in 2023 general elections.