Ahmed Lawan, SenatePresident

The Senate has received the Nigeria Startup Bill transmitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bill was accompanied with a letter dated the 21st February, 2022, and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

President Buhari in the letter explained that the Startup bill seeks to position the country’s Startup Ecosystem and to establish a National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The letter reads in part, “Pursuant to Sections 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I hereby forward The Nigeria Startup Bill, 2021 for the kind consideration of the Senate.

“The Nigeria Startup Bill, 2021 aims to position Nigeria’s Startup ecosystem, as the leading digital technology center in Africa, having excellent innovators with cutting edge skills and exportable capacity, in order to do this, the Bill seeks to establish a National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

“While hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my best regards.”