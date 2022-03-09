By Ozioruva Aliu

A group which called themselves Team Alimikhena in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State on Monday rose from a meeting declaring their support for the third term bid of the senator representing Edo North in the senate, Francis Alimikhena while also insisting that they would not support any first time aspirant from the Etsako axis of the senatorial district.

This position is coming barley 24 hours after a group of leaders from the area led by Dania Lawani declared that they would support the senatorial ambition of former governor of the state and immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole promising to mobilise the people of the local government area for him.

Arising from the meeting called by John Oba which had attendees from the ten wards in the local government area, the meeting was resolved through a motion moved by Madam Cordellia Iyogun and seconded by Oguma Omeiza that “the third term bid of Sen. Alimikhena is well deserved in view of his giant strides in Edo North and for which Akoko Edo has benefited immensely.

“Members emphasized that Akoko-Edo will tolerate Senator Alimikhena third term bid because of his unprecedented achievements but will never support any other candidate from Etsako for a fresh term.

“Members believed that the Senator’s scorecard, leadership qualities, accessibility, generosity and popularity will be the selling point to Edo North voters in 2023.”