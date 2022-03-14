By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Senator Smart Adeyemi of Kogi West over the weekend distributed tens of motorcycles to vigilantes group in the Senatorial district to help tackle issues of insecurity.

This is just as the senator donated another set of Tricycles, Motorcycles, Grinding and Sewing Machines to over 100 Constituents in yet another empowerment programme.

The empowerment program and tricycle donation to vigilantes group which took place at his country home of Iyara, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State is coming three months after the Senator donated similar items including Desktop Computers to his Constituents.

Adeyemi at the event said while the Motorcycles were donated to Local Vigilance group to enhance Community policing, the tricycles, grinding and sewing machines were aimed at making the beneficiaries self reliance.

The senator however said the people of his constituency should keep hope alive for another set of empowerment program that will encompassing.

“Hopefully by the middle of the year, we will be coming with a much stronger empowerment that will help our people to be able to be self sustaining, so that they can stand on their own and meet the needs of their family.”

He said more tricycles and cars will be donated to Kogi West Constituents soon to provide succour to the sufferings being faced by the people.

He also promised that more roads in the Senatorial axis will get Government attention this year as the Federal Government has earmarked additional billion of Naira for the rehabilitation of Kabba-Ilorin Road.

“Other projects that will get Government touch are; Odo Ere-Igbaruku Road and Ayetoro- Road”.

Adeyemi said despite the harsh economy in the world, he has facilitated several roads rehabilitation to his constituency which includes; Ayetoro Gbede-Abugi, Iyara Township Road, Iyara-Ogidi Road which according to him are currently ongoing.

He also said the 2nd phase of his bursary scheme earmarked for students in Kabba-Bunu, Ijumu, Mopamuro, Yagba East and Yagba West will berth by this year Easter period.

On the plan to shutdown air travels due to scarcity of aviation fuel, Senator Adeyemi said though the issue is global, but the Federal Government must move quickly to address the trend.

The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole led members from Okun land to the ceremony while the State Security Adviser, Comdr (Rtd) Jerry Omodara received the motorcycles for Community policing.