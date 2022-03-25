US Consulate Assistant Regional Security Officer, Jon Dvorak, (2nd l) , CP Zannah Shettima and other( 3rd l) at the presentation of the mobile detection equipment.

Trains 40 EOD detectives on operation, maintainance of equipment

By Evelyn Usman

The United States Government yesterday donated mobile detection system operators worth over two million dollars to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear EOD-CBRN Command of the Nigeria Police Force, with a view to detecting and investigating the smuggling of nuclear and radioactive material into the country by terrorists.

The donation which was made through the U.S. Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration, through its Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence (NSDD), included five MDS vans, three radioisotope identification devices, three pack eye back pack radiation detectors among others.

Presenting the equipment to the Commissioner of Police , EOD-CBRN Command, CP Zannah Shettima, the U.S. Consulate Assistant Regional Security Officer , Jon Dvorak ,described the equipment donation as an important step in advancing the robust U.S.-Nigeria security cooperation.

In addition to the donation, Dvorack, disclosed that 30 police officers underwent a two-week training on the operation of the detection equipment, in order to have the skills to combat the smuggling of nuclear and radioactive material.

MDS vans

He added that 10 other officers were trained on the maintenance of the donated equipment.

Dvorak explained that the equipment and associated trainings would enhance the police’s ability to interdict the smuggling of nuclear and radioactive material into and within Nigeria.

According to him: ” Nigeria remains one of the United States’ key partners in combating the smuggling of illicit nuclear and radioactive material.

“Nigeria stands tall not only in Africa, but globally, in its commitment to prevent the trafficking and use of materials that pose a threat to health and safety.”

He expressed the commitment of the U.S. government to expand partnership with other Nigerian security services to directly support counter-nuclear smuggling operations and modernized training capabilities.

He added that “the mission of U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence is to build global capability to detect, disrupt, and investigate the smuggling of nuclear and radioactive material before it can be used in an act of terrorism. The office partners with over 100 agencies in more than 70 countries around the world.

“The equipment donation is part of a close and continuous bilateral partnership between the United States and Nigeria that has existed for decades to strengthen security ties and promote regional security. U.S. law enforcement programming focuses on building partner capacity, strengthening strategic relationships, and bolstering Nigeria’s security capabilities”.

In his acceptance remark, CP Shettima noted that the training of the 30 policemen on operators training and additional 10 on mainatiance of the the mobile detection devices was impactful.

He said” the essence of these trainings for operators and the maintenance of mobile detection systems is part of our initiatives at ensuring that our officers and men are fully abreast with the current technological innovations in the detection of Radioactive and Nuclear materials. This would further boost and develop our capacity in combating terrorism through the operations of mobile detection systems as well as being able to basically maintain the equipment for effective service delivery to detect illicit trafficked materials and respond to Nuclear or Radiological emergencies.”