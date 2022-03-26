We can confirm that finally after numerous announcements and push backs, the long awaited debut album from the Awoodah Grandmaster – Sean Dampte, is set to be made available to the waiting public.

The debut album titled aptly “Lagos Friday, London Monday” based on Sean Dampte’s lifestyle that many fans would want to enjoy.

And it appears the industry cannot wait for it to happen. It is coming at a perfect time, when music lovers actually want to see the UK based Nigerian Afrobeat and Afro fusion singer, Oluyole Oluwaseun, popularly known as Sean Dampte, express himself in a full embodiment of work such as the much anticipated ‘Lagos Friday, London Monday’.

Having served his fans with tip of the Awoodah EP series and several hit singles, the ‘Pe Pe’ crooner is finally set to fully unleash himself as the Awoodah king in what is known to be his first ever music album- ‘Sean Dampte: Lagos Friday, London Monday’.

The 11 track album title depicts the lifestyle of SEAN DAMPTE on a wholistic level. As most people know that Dampte is based in London but in 2021, he visited nigeria about 14 times and most of these visits lasted only from Dampte landing in Lagos on Friday and before you know it, he is back in London on Monday.

According to one of his associates, Alashi Eniola, fondly called Chazy, he said “most people believe Dampte must have his own private jet. He has never been known to flaunt his doings. Many have doubted his longevity and always felt he was just about singles and so we felt it was time to get to the studio and share the lifestyle of ‘Baba Won’ “.

With the title already self explanatory, “It was just an opportunity to bring the world to the Dampte world and share with them some of his views and philosophies,” said another associate, Ehimigbai Idowu, popularly known as Chelsea Pastor.

Scheduled for release on the 3rd of June this year, the project was produced by Dampte’s in-house ace producer, Jay Ocean. ” It’s a two piece set. But believe there was work done to bring this to the world. All the songs are inspired and have the inspirations behind them that will be shared as we get closer to the release date,” the producer narrates.

Meanwhile, while speaking about the much awaited album, Dampte himself said ‘Lagos FRIDAY, London Monday’ is a lifestyle for people who love life. He added: “I have never disappointed before when it comes to my music. I have also always made my sound mine. So everyone can expect the kind of great music and sound that we have come to know from SEAN DAMPTE. The slogan Ariwo Ko Ni Music is enshrined in all of my music as I believe that music, especially our Afro Sound is to be enjoyed rather than suffocating.

The first single off the album has also been said to be released May 11th, 2022

Definitely we cannot wait! And this is us echoing what every music fan out there is thinking.