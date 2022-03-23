By Chioma Onuegbu

ONE Edikan Edoho of Afaha Eket village in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State was reportedly stabbed to death by a scrap metal dealer along Marina Junction.

It was gathered that following the ban on the activities of scrap dealers across the state in January 2022, some people now go to the Marina Junction to sell their metal scraps.

An indigene of the area, who identified himself simply as Mr. Sam, said: “I learnt that there was a negotiation between one Edikan and a scrap metal dealer, but the dealer did not price the scraps well, so Edikan refused to sell to him and then went to another dealer.

“From what I was told, the second person offered a better price, so Edikan sold the scraps to him. But when the first person saw that he sold the scrap to another person he was angry.

“He took his knife and stabbed Edikan to death. I learnt that the scavenger has been arrested by the police. It is an unfortunate and condemnable incident.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of Eket council area, Mr Akaninyene Tommey, during a condolence visit to the bereaved family, condemned the gruesome killing, and appealed to them to remain calm as the culprit has been arrested by the police.

Tommey, who assured the victim’s family that the perpetrator would surely face the full weight of the law, also appealed to the youths of the area to remain law-abiding and avoid retaliation.

The council boss announced the re-enforcement of the ban placed on the activities of scrap metal scavengers in Eket popularly known as “Iron condemned,” warning that anyone caught would be duly arrested and prosecuted.

However, reacting to the incident, the Hausa Youth Leader in Eket LGA, Ibrahim Iliya, during a condolence visit to the victim’s family, condemned the killing.