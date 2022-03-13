By Sylvester Kwentua

Popular online comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, has been quiet in recent times, making many wonder what was happening to them. In this conversation with Potpourri, a member of the group, Babatunde Sanni, who also manages and directs the group, reveals what the group has been up to. Read on:

Ikorodu Bois seems to be quiet in recent times, what have you guys been up to lately?

Basically, we have been dealing with school. Two of us just graduated from secondary school, and are preparing for tertiary education. So right now, they are preparing for JAMB and they really need to start paying attention and focus more on getting prepared for JAMB.

The rest of the crew have examinations to prepare for too. You know, it has not really been easy but the whole reason we have been quiet in recent times and not being able to drop skits back to back, is because we needed to focus on education, and just like they say, education is key and that is the most important thing for us too.

We are not going to allow our passion to create content and skits for people affect chasing the major goal, which is education.

Veteran movie producer, Kunle Afolanya recently invited you guys to be a part of the cast of a yet-to-be released movie. How did this come about and how did you guys take the invitation when it came?

Yes, Mr Kunle Afolayan called us to be a part of his production. He gave us two scenes and it was really huge for us, because ever since we were small, Kunle Afolayan used to be a big mentor to us and right now, he is still a mentor and we look up to him.

So, he called us to be a part of his production, it was actually just Malik and Fawas that he called for the production, and it was like two to three scenes. It was a fantastic one and we appreciate him for giving us the platform.

Has any other movie producer called you guys to be part of their productions?

Yes, last year, a film maker called Jade Osiberu called us to be part of her movie, ‘Gang Of Lagos’. She involved Malik. I think the movie will be out in a couple of months.

How has the reign of Ikorodu Bois affected your private lives?

Basically, it is just normal stuff, but the fact that we know people know Ikorodu Bois does not make it easy for us. We can’t go to the open places we used to go before. We try to keep our private lives quiet, we have to be really well behaved, we have to put some limits to the things we do. It is basically normal stuff, but no biggie.

You mimicked a lot of American movies last year and they got international recognition. How strong is your fan base in America and in Europe?

Well, ever since we became an international brand, we have had fan bases both in Europe and in America, but I can’t estimate how strong. But we have people over there who love to see our contents, who love us and who reach out to us.

In fact, in recent times, people living in Diaspora have been reaching out to us to find out why we have been quiet in recent times and how they have missed watching our contents. So based on this, I will say we have a huge fan base outside Nigeria.

Are you guys planning to produce your own original full length movie, not mimicking a movie?

Definitely! I know with time, people will expect the real movie from us. Hopefully, if it is not this year, it will be next year, by the grace of God.

There are fears among some of your fans that Ikorodu Bois may break up when they start getting international recognition. Will fame ever lead to a break up?

Wow! actually no, because the real foundation of Ikorodu Bois is built on family, you understand? Although nothing is impossible, we are not praying to break up; we want to move as a group to greater places and heights and help ourselves build good career paths for each of us.

We don’t pray to break up at all, although we fight, and it is a normal thing to fight, but when we fight, we settle immediately. We don’t pray to break up, we don’t pray to break.

Is Ikorodu Bois open to new members?

Yes, we are open to new members joining us. For the past few months, we have got some new members, although they are yet to join us officially for now, because we know with time we are trying to make our group a very broad and big group.

We also plan to use our platform to give lots of kids out there the opportunity to exhibit their talents. Our group is open to new members because our goal is to have a film academy in 10 or 20 years time.

Vanguard News Nigeria