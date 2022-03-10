By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja—Jolted by the sudden artificial scarcity of Jet-A1, otherwise known aviation fuel, the House of Representatives has moved to investigate the unhealthy development.

In its intervention to resolve the matter within 24 hours, the House, in the interim, directed the oll marketers to make Jet A1 immediately available to airlines.

The House also directed for the discontinuation of upfront cash payment policy by airlines.

To this end, the House is expected to meet with the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, Limited, Mr Mele Kyari, Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, Chairmen Committees on Aviation, Petroleum Downstream and Upstream, Jet A1 marketers and Airline Operators.

The resolutions of the parliament was sequel to a motion, titled “Urgent Need to Investigate the Sudden and High Cost of Aviation Fuel Which has Created an Existential Threat to Airline Operations and Requires Immediate Intervention by the Federal Government”, moved by the Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji.

Presenting the motion, Nnaji, who represents Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency of Enugu State, told the House that the current crisis in Eastern Europe had created so much global tension and had raised the cost of crude oil to over $125 per barrel in the international market, spiking the prices of all petroleum products.

“Nigeria imports 100% of Jet Ai (Aviation fuel) used by airlines in its flight operations and its astronomical increase can impede on airline – services.

“This unprecedented increase in the prices of all petroleum products was not taken into consideration in view of the fact that about a year ago, Jet Al was selling for N190 per litre.

“As at yesterday, March 8, 2022, Jet Al was selling for above N600 per litre and it is not readily available.

“The local oil marketers are demanding upfront cash payment before fuelling aircraft.

“If urgent and immediate steps are not taken to ameliorate these challenges mentioned above, airlines and passengers will continue to suffer several consequential economic and travel crises that may lead to total shutdown of air transport services,” he said.

Adopting the motion, the House urged its leadership to urgently intervene to resolve the challenges within 24 hours.