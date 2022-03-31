•Says APC, now ‘ Yahoo Yahoo party’

•Claims under Buhari, countries no longer take Nigeria serious

By Steve Oko

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that Nigeria needs a President with enough energy to move around the country and personally get first hand information about various challenges plaguing the country, and not one who would recline at the comfort of Aso Rock and depend only on the briefings and advice of his aides which are most times based on lies.

Saraki who made the remarks when he visited the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Abia State to canvass support for his presidential ambition, said he had both the energy and capacity to fix Nigeria if given the opportunity.

Represented by former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Suleiman Adokwe from Nasarawa State, Saraki accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of taking Nigeria 50 years backward. He also accused APC of failure to fulfill its promises to the country, dismissing the ruling party as unreliable and a gathering of strange bed fellows incapable of moving Nigeria forward.

“APC is Yahoo Yahoo party because it has not fulfilled any of its promises. It’s All Peoples Confusion.

“Before, we thought it is safe to fly but of late, our airports are no longer safe. The railways PDP started building are now being bombed here and there.

“PDP needs to return to power to complete the good job it started before APC came and plunged Nigeria into darkness.”

Saraki said that PDP should not place emphasis on zoning but fielding a candidate with the competence, capacity, and national appeal to disloge APC in 2023.

“Saraki is a de-tribalised and true Nigerian. He is a moderate Muslim and his wife is a Christian. Some of his children are Muslims and some are Christians. He is not a religious bigot.

“He is under 60 years and has the strength to move around the country and see things for himself not waiting for lies by his lieutenants.

“Now, we have a President that cannot move around but depends on his aides. Even when he is told of the problem, he lacks the intellectual capacity to deal with it.”

Recalling his days as Senate President, Saraki said the Senate under his watch was able to put the excesses of the executive in check for the good of democracy.

He regretted that the current Senate had assumed the posture of rubber stamp, a sad development, he said had ridiculed democracy.

“As APC Senate President, Saraki refused to approve loan requests that were not tied to any projects. Today, Nigeria has been buried in huge debt because the Senate wants to be a rubber stamp.”

He also regretted that other countries no longer take Nigeria seriously because of weak leadership.

“During the time of President Olusegun Obasanjo, if Nigeria shouted, other African countries caught cold but today, under Buhari, small countries in Africa harass Nigeria. It is a sad commentary.”