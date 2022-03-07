.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo –Olu has appointed acting Vice-Chancellors for the two newly established universities; Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUST, Ikorodu and Lagos State University of Education, LASUED, Ijanikin and Epe.

A statement personally signed on Monday by the Special Adviser to the

The governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that Governor Sanwo –Olu has approved the appointments of Prof. Bidemi Bilikis Lafiaji – Okunneye, a Professor of Health Education and current substantive Provost, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the LASUED, Ijanikin and Epe Campuses and Dr Nurudeen Olaleye, a PhD holder in Microbiology and current Rector, Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu as the Ag. Vice-Chancellor of the LASUST, Ikorodu, respectively.

Prof.Okuneye, according to the statement, would be assisted by an Associate Professor and current Provost of Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED) now University of Education, Epe, Nosiru Onibon as Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

Also Read:

VIDEO: Kegs of petrol shared as souvenir to party guests

On the other hand, Dr Olumide Metilelu , Chief Lecturer, Hospitality Management Technology would serve as LASUST new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) while Dr Gbemavo, Kolawole Godonu, LASPOTECH’s current Deputy Rector (Administration) would serve as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Admin) of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUST) respectively.

Wahab further stated that the two Acting Vice-Chancellors and other Management Heads would serve in acting capacities for a period of three months (90) days effective from 1st of March 1, to May 29, 2022, pending the appointments of substantive Vice-Chancellors and principal Officers of the Universities.

Wahab explained that the appointment of Acting Vice-Chancellors and other Management Heads pending the appointment of substantive ones became necessary to ensure that there was no vacuum in the Institutions’ leadership while peace and stability is maintained during the transition period.

He added that their appointment was also in compliance with Section 4, Subsection (1) (C) and Section 14 Subsection ( 1) ( A) and (B) of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology Law 2021 and Section 8 Subsection (1) (C)and (D)of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Law, 2021spectively.

‘’The appointment of acting Vice-Chancellors and other Management Heads for our new Universities is not only in accordance with the laws establishing them, but it will also serve to provide academic and administrative leadership to the whole University, represent the University externally, both within Lagos and the rest of the country’’ Wahab stated.

The Special Adviser, while congratulating the new appointees on their elevation to a higher status, charged them to consider their appointments as a call to duty while urging them to use their experience and rich academic pedigrees to put the institutions on a good track.

Vanguard News Nigeria