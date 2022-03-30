By Steve Oko

The Nigeria Medical Association, Abia State chapter, has suspended its planned protest on Tuesday over the accumulated salary owed doctors at Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, ABSUTH; and their counterparts at the State’s Health Management Board.

NMA had planned a peaceful protest at the hospital premises as part of its strategise to force the State Government pay 26 months , and 11 months salary arrears owed doctors at both institutions.

According to a press statement issued by NMA, the state Government has two weeks to pay at least 80% of the accumulated salary arrears of doctors at the affected institutions or the union would push ahead with the planned protest.

The statement jointly endorsed by the state’s NMA Chairman, Dr. Chimezie Godswill Okwuonu; and Secretary, Dr. Robinson Uchenna Ugwuanyi, asked Government not to take the body for granted.

It decreied the condition of the affected doctors and urged Government to quickly defray the arrears

The statement made available to Vanguard read in part: “Following robust deliberations on the subject matter, the congress resolved as follows:

“That the proposed peaceful protest / Rally by members of NMA Abia State is hereby put on hold.

“That NMA Abia State Branch shall grant the two weeks period as requested to enable the Abia State Government a good time to study it’s demands.

“That if the above stated demands are not met in the next two (2) weeks; Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Abia State Branch shall commence a mass Protest/Rally.

“That NMA Abia State cannot guarantee industrial harmony if the above stated demands are not met at the expiration the two (2) weeks period of grace.”

The doctors appealed to Abians “to join in appealing to the State Government to do the needful to avoid total breakdown of an already fragile health system in the state.”

“We appeal to our members to remain calm even as they discharge their clinical duties amidst the very constrained working environment”, the statement added.

The statement further read: “That Doctors working at Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) Aba and Hospital Management Board (HMB) are currently nursing the wound of salary arrears of 26 and 11 months respectively.

“That doctors that work at these two establishments are passing through untold hardship which is further aggravated by the present economic realities.

“That the perennial industrial impasse in these two establishments has significantly and negatively affected quality Healthcare service delivery, Training and Research in the State health industry.

“That all efforts made by the past and present Executives of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Abia State Branch to resolve this age long impasse through advocacies met a brick wall.”