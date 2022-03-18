By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

PDP Rescue Mission, (PRM) a group made up of members of the leading opposition party across the country and abroad, has asked Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state to sack his deputy, Mr. Philip Shaibu, the Secretary to the state government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie and replace them with members of the old PDP in the state, if he actually means what he calls integration or harmonisation.

The National Coordinator of the group, Deacon Darlington Okpebholo Ray said this at a press conference in Ilorin on Thursday against the backdrop of the recent outburst of the deputy governor, that he is not yet a member of the party, as he only escorted Gov Obaseki to the PDP.

Okpebholo Ray, an accomplished online newspaper publisher and a member of the PDP since 1998, said that Obaseki cannot be asking for his men who came with him into the PDP to take up roles in an already existing party structure Exco from ward to state.

He said, “They are currently serving their tenure of four years which they were elected for in March 2020”, the group coordinator said.

“In any case, if we are going to be talking about integration, it should have started with his running mate during the elections in 2020.

“It should also have, been reflected in his appointments which he made without consultations, appointing instead, his friends who joined him from the APC”, added the group coordinator.

Ray further argued that harmonization shouldn’t be for joiners.

“Harmonisation should only be for mergers. APC did not merge with PDP. Those who joined PDP should abide by its constitution and not change it.

“90 Percent of Obaseki appointees are APC members who came with him.

” Is that Obaseki’s definition of harmonization,” asked PRM.

In his remark, the Edo State Coordinator of the group, a retired Aviation expert, Anthony Omeiza Lawani, also insisted that Obaseki must sack his appointed APC members and come to the leaders of the party for negotiations on how appointments will be given.

“Only then can we talk about integration,” he said.

Lawani called for the sack of the deputy governor Mr Shaibu for his open declaration that he is not a PDP members.

He asked: “if he is not a PDP member, what is he doing with our ticket?

He should be replaced immediately.

On the current attack on Gov Nyesome Wike of Rivers State, Lawani stated that he was not surprised as the governor is known for fighting with those who helped him.

Lawani stated that as a group, the PDP Rescue Mission is solidly standing with the National Vice Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Osi Orbih and Governor Wike on this matter and called on the NWC to immediately initiate a disciplinary action against Shaibu.