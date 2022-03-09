.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Wednesday, assured the people of the State that he (Umahi) and Dr Kelechi Igwe, remain both Governor and Deputy Governor of the State.

Umahi stated this in Abakaliki, during a Solidarity Rally organized on his behalf by the people of the State.

The Governor who expressed confidence in the activities and operations of the Judiciary added that the State Government has engaged the services of 18 Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SANs, to handled the matter revolving around his defection and sack by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“We have confidence in the Judiciary and I know they will do the right thing and we have engaged 8 SANs to proceed to Abuja, we have engaged 10 SANs to proceed to Enugu. Do not be angry about anything, it is for our promotion.”

According to him, “what the people intended for evil, God has turned it for good. When it happened yesterday, God told me to be still and know that I am God. And so, you will see what God is going to do, Nigerians are fighting for us.”

In his words: “I don’t want you to go against the law. What people thought is for evil, it has promoted your Governor to the next level. I want to thank Nigerians, I want to thank Ebonyi people. I am just here to do two things for you; one is to be very peaceful, number two is to tell you that we have still very serious confidence in the judiciary.

“The NBA Chairman published something, that I spoke to the press and I said the Judge is biased but when we spoke this afternoon, we understood ourselves and I said that the Lawyers of PDP, they were the people that did the hatchet job.

“I said that the Lawyers of the PDP were the people that were doing forum shopping and I am going to write the NBA to discipline them because you know, the Judge was misled.

“In Bayelsa governorship election, APC won the election but because there was defective in the credentials of the Deputy, the Supreme court in their wisdom saw that the votes cast in any election, belongs to the candidates and not the party but Lawyers knew about this but they misled the Judge.

“The case of Amaechi that they quoted, the Supreme Court has said, do not cite the case again. So, the blame is to the PDP Lawyers and I am using the opportunity to let Nigerians know that nobody castigated the judge and we will not.

“Today, we have Appealed; we have done three things. We have done the Appeal at Enugu and when I said that we have two judgments; I said that the judgment in Ebonyi state which has equal powers with that Abuja,

“I said we will obey the judgment in Ebonyi state, we will Appeal the judgment of Abuja high court, we did not say we will disobey, otherwise we will not Appeal. So, we are before the Appeal in Enugu and we are before the Appeal in Abuja and we have also filed a stay of execution over there. So, we are still the Governor and Deputy Governor of your state.

“Do not comment against the judiciary at all, the same thing goes with the House of Assembly. Yesterday, I made it very clear that the Supreme Court has said that for any defection in the legislative houses, the presiding officer who is the Speaker or the Senate President has the duty and not the court to declare the seat vacant.

“And so, we have Appealed against that and our house of Assembly is still intact. So, there is nothing to entertain any fear, go about your business very peacefully and let me assure the NBA Chairman that he is a perfect gentleman and that we will never insult the judiciary.”

