…greatest legal pronouncements in Nigerian Political history – PDP Chieftain

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Simbad Ogbuatu has said that the PDP will never come close to the seat of power in the State.

Ogbuatu was reacting to the Federal High Court ruling, sacking Governor David Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe from office.

According to him: “No matter the back door approach, PDP can never smell Government House, Ebonyi State, abusing a court process just to get a judgement whereas a court of same power has earlier passed/delivered judgement on same matter can never work.

“If not the purpose of distraction, has PDP got any other thing to gain? Absolutely no. Instead of wailing, they should go and appeal the earlier judgement as delivered on 28th February 2022 by Justice Henry Njoku of Abakaliki Federal High Court.

Also Read:

Court sacks Gov Umahi, Deputy over defection to APC

“It is no doubt that the rising profile of His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi Fnse, fnate is intimidating the PDP Ebonyi State, APC in Ebonyi and Ebonyi State is APC and as such we refuse to be distracted.

“I call on all members and supporters of All Progressives Congress APC, Ebonyi State to go about their normal business unperturbed as this distraction called Abuja Judgement cannot see the light of the day thus it is an abuse of court process.”

Meanwhile, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State, Chief Abia Onyike, Tuesday described the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which sacked Governor David Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe from office as “The greatest legal pronouncements in Nigerian Political history.”

In his words: “The ruling of the Federal High Court is one of the greatest legal pronouncements in Nigerian Political history. It will expose Gov. Umahi as a political upstart and lawless character whose days in office are numbered.

‘Whether he appeals or not, this ruling has reduced him to size. Why did he decamp when there was no leadership crisis in PDP?

“Because he was running away from EFCC inquisition on account of his horrible atrocities in office. The time of reckoning has come. Ebonyians must recover from the government of Umahi and his retrogressive cabal.”

Vanguard News Nigeria