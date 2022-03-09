.

… Ebonyi people should remain calm

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government, Wednesday stated that the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, sacking Governor David Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe from office was intended to heat up the polity in the State.

The Commissioner for Capital City and Urban Development, Barr. Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi stated this in Abakaliki while reacting to the ruling by Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Nwebonyi who described the ruling as ‘an absurd charade” stressed that “what it implies is that all serving governors who had defected from the parties under whose platforms they were elected would have to vacate their seats.”

According to him, all ex-governors who had so defected will have to refund what they earned from the time of their defection to the time of leaving office.

He called on “Ebonyians to remain calm as justice shall prevail. The judgement will be appealed, and the flaws in the judgment will be exposed.”

In his words: “Imagine a graduate having his degree certificate withdrawn or transferred to the person who sponsored him in the university because he parted ways with the sponsor. The degree certificate is issued to the graduate and not to the sponsor. The certificate is inherent in the person who studied in the school and not the person who sponsored him.

“In the same vein, the certificate of return in an election is issued by INEC to the candidate who contested and wins in the election and in his name too, not to the party that sponsors him. Of course, in the Nigerian political system, it is persons who contest in elections, not political parties.

“The requirement of political party sponsorship is merely to control the number of candidates, otherwise independent candidates would overflood the electoral process. Nigerians vote to elect their leaders, not political parties. It is more so given the fact that most voters in Nigeria do not belong to or register with any political party.

“Also, some registered members of a political party in an election vote for candidates of political parties other than their own. This is apparent in the recent gubernatorial election in Anambra State, where the candidate of the APC scored votes less than the votes he scored in the party’s primary election. This makes it unjust to hold that votes scored by a candidate in an election belong to his political party and therefore not transferable.

“Appellate courts have severally held that votes cast in an election belong to a live candidate, not to a political party which only serves as a platform through which a candidate canvasses for votes.

“The case of NGIGE V. AKUNYILI (2012) 15 NWLR (PT.1323) 343 @ 357-376, is one of the cases that has long affirmed this position, whereby the court held that the appellant is relying on the provision of section 211 of the Constitution failed to recognize the fact that a political party canvassed for votes on behalf of the candidate.

“Again, the Court of Appeal in the case of NWANKWO & ANOR v. INEC & ORS (2019) LPELR-48862(CA) held that “It is trite that it is only a natural person that can be lawfully declared and returned as a winner of an election. The Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) only contemplates the declaration and return of a candidate in an election and not a political party”. Thus, the judgment which Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo relied upon in delivering his judgment has long been overruled by later judgments.

“The judgment he relied upon, the case of Amaechi V. INEC, where the Supreme Court had held that votes cast in an election belong to political parties, has been altered by section 141 of the Electoral Act, 2010, by providing that for a candidate to become Governor, he must have participated at all stages of the election.

“This includes primaries and the general governorship election. In view of this, the court asking the PDP to nominate replacements for Governor Umahi and his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe is laughable. To buttress the point, a political party in Nigeria cannot expel its member elected into public office and get him to vacate the office. But where it is explicitly stated in the constitution, the supremacy of the constitution takes sway.

“It is indisputable that the 1999 Constitution does not provide that the President or Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as a governor of a state or his deputy, shall be removed or is removable from office if he defects from the political party on whose platform he was elected to that office and joins another political party.

“The provisions of sections 68(1)(g) and 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution only stipulated that for a member of the Senate, House of Representatives, or a House of Assembly to defect from the political party that sponsored him, when there is no division in the party, into another party before the expiration of the period for which the legislative house was elected, his seat shall be declared vacant.

“However, no similar provision is made for the President, Vice-president, governor or deputy governor of a state. By implication of the non-provision by the constitution or electoral act, the sack of a governor or his deputy on account of defection, by the court is unconstitutional and cannot stand.

“Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo merely relied on personal opinion and not on any provisions of the 1999 constitution or the electoral act to deliver his judgment. This shows that the judgment could have been influenced.”

Vanguard News Nigeria