Russia is warning residents of Kyiv near two key Ukrainian military units to leave the area as its armored forces roll toward the nation’s capital.

Russian forces said they will strike the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations (PSO) in Kyiv, the state-owned news agency TASS said, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

“We urge Ukrainian citizens involved by Ukrainian nationalists in provocations against Russia, as well as Kyiv residents living near relay stations, to leave their homes,” Russian defense officials said, according to TASS.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine stretched into its sixth day Tuesday, as a massive armored convoy advanced toward the capital, Kyiv, and major cities were hit by more heavy shelling.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, video captured a deadly explosion at the regional state administration building that left at least 10 people dead, according to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko.

The International Criminal Court said Monday it would open an investigation into whether Russia has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. The decision was announced hours after peace talks in Belarus ended without any clear progress.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implored the European Union to accept Ukraine’s application to join the bloc in a speech before the European Parliament on Tuesday that was met with a standing ovation.

It came amid a swift Western response to Russia’s invasion, with countries imposing widening sanctions that hit Russia’s economy hard and forced its currency, the ruble, to drop to around 30 percent against the U.S. dollar Monday.

