A TASS file photo of delegates from Russia and Ukraine at a peace talk meeting.

•Ukraine accuses Russia of forcefully deporting 19, 600 civilians

•Pope Francis condemns ‘barbarous’ war in Ukraine

•More than 2.25 million flee Ukraine to Poland

RUSSIAN delegation leader Vladimir Medinsky has confirmed that talks between Ukraine and Russia will resume next week but said they would kick off on Tuesday.

Ukrainian negotiator Davyd Arakhamia earlier had said negotiations would start on Monday, naming Turkey as the host country.

Medinsky wrote on Telegram that a face-to-face meeting was planned for Tuesday and Wednesday but did not specify the location.

The Turkish presidency also confirmed that “the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Tuesday.”

The Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate said during a phone call on yesterday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “agreed that the next meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will be held in Istanbul.”

Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin told CNN International Anchor Becky Anderson yesterday that the talks will take place Tuesday.

However, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said earlier that the meeting would take place Monday. Previous negotiations have yielded little result.

Erdogan and Putin discussed the “latest situation in the Russia-Ukraine war” and the negotiation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, according to the Turkish Presidency readout of the call.

“During the meeting, President Erdogan underlined the necessity of establishing a ceasefire and peace between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible and improving the humanitarian situation in the region and stated that Turkey will continue to contribute in every possible way during this process,” the statement continued.

Russia forcefully deporting 19, 600 civilians-Ukraine

Ukraine’s Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmyla Denisova has accused Russian troops of having forcefully deported more than 19,600 civilians, including 3,300 children, from the disputed Donetsk and Luhansk regions, citing figures by Russia’s National Centre for Defense Management.

“The scale of the forced relocation is comparable only to Hitler’s deportation [during] World War II,” Denisova said on Telegram.

The commissioner added that Russia’s minister of defence had also reported relocating 90,000 people from the region of Kherson. Moscow has claimed the relocation is voluntary.

Pope Francis condemns ‘barbarous’ war in Ukraine

The head of the Catholic Church has condemned the “cruel and senseless” war in Ukraine, where “barbarous” acts were “destroying the future”.

“More than a month has gone by since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, of the beginning of this cruel and senseless war,” Pope Francis said at the end of the Angelus prayer.

“War does not devastate the present only, but the future of a society as well,” he later said in a Tweet, pointing to the fact that one in two Ukrainian children have been displaced.

Kharkiv receives sixty tons of food, aid: ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said it delivered sixty tons of food and relief items to Kharkiv on Saturday as it scaled up its response in Ukraine.

Maxime Zabaloueff, Head of Mission at ICRC, said in a press release that the assistance is for “the people who have suffered the terrible consequences of the shelling on this city.”

Rockets have been relentlessly pounding Kharkiv, located just 40 kilometres from the Russian border, preventing the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid.

More than 2.25 million flee Ukraine to Poland

More than two-and-a-quarter million people have fled to Poland from Ukraine since the Russian invasion more than a month ago.

The Polish border guard says numbers crossing the border have been falling recently but there was a slight increase on Saturday.

Before the war began, Poland was home to a large Ukrainian community and most of the refugees initially went to stay with family and friends already living here.

As the weeks have passed, more and more women and children are coming that have nowhere to stay.

Thousands of Poles have opened their homes to them, but that’s a temporary solution.

Local officials in large cities including Warsaw and Krakow, which have attracted the biggest numbers, say they have run out of space. They have urged the government to implement a plan to provide housing over the longer term for the refugees.

Some of the refugees have already left Poland for other countries. A researcher at Warsaw University estimates up to 1.3 million remain.